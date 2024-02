A record 35,000 fans will visit the Prague Playoffs show jumping competition in the O2 arena over the next four days. Jan Andrlík, director of the organizing committee, said this at today’s press conference. The fifth year of the prestigious event, in which the Prague Lions team will also fight, is also to be the last in the Libeň hall, but the organizers are negotiating with the management of the Global Champions League about a return in future years.

