The organizers of the tournament in Madrid apologized to the doubles players, who were not allowed to speak after the final

While the finalists of the men’s singles and doubles in Madrid traditionally got a chance to speak and thank for their support during the presentation of the trophies, the doubles winners Viktoria Azarenkova from Belarus with the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia or the defeated Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula did not have this opportunity.

“We sincerely apologize to all the players and fans who expected more from the Madrid Open. Not giving the women’s doubles finalists a chance to speak to the fans after the match was unacceptable,” tournament executive director Gerard Tsobanian said in a statement on Twitter four days after the final. He is said to have directly apologized to all four female tennis players. “We made a mistake and it won’t happen again,” he added.

