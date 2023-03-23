Original title: The original coach cut 22+10, Jiang Yuxing 22+5, Shanxi double-killed Jilin’s regular season ranking to overtake

On March 22, Beijing time, in the 38th round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Shanxi Men’s Basketball Team played at home against the Jilin Men’s Basketball Team. This game is a key ranking battle. The Shanxi men’s basketball team currently ranks 10th in the regular season standings with a record of 19 wins and 18 losses; the Jilin men’s basketball team ranks 10th in the regular season with a record of 20 wins and 17 losses. Ranked 9th in the standings. In the end, after four quarters of fierce competition, the Shanxi men’s basketball team beat the Jilin men’s basketball team 119 to 94, completing the “double play” of the regular season and directly overtaking their opponents in the standings.

In terms of statistics, 5 players from the Shanxi men’s basketball team scored in double figures. Feld scored 21 points, 15 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, Zhang Ning 10 points and 4 rebounds; Jilin men’s basketball team had 4 players in double figures, Jones 15 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Jiang Yuxing 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Cui Jinming 15 points and 5 Assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals, Li An 11 points and 6 rebounds, Zhong Cheng 9 points and 6 rebounds.

In the first quarter of the game, the two teams launched a confrontation at the beginning. Jones relied on his personal ability to break through and score consecutively. Li An hit two open three-pointers from the outside. The Shanxi team relied on Feld to connect the teams. Scoring, Ge Zhaobao scored 4 points in the basket attack, Jiang Yuxing made a tip-up and scored “2+1”, the two teams took the lead alternately. The physical fitness of the players of the Jilin team has declined. Xing Zhiqiang sent out consecutive blocks and steals on the defensive end, and he and Zhang Chunjun easily counterattacked one after another. Feld scored 6 points in a personal breakthrough, and the Shanxi team expanded the point difference to 11 points. Jones broke through with his left hand to complete the “three-pointer”, Cui Jinming caught the ball from the left wing and made a three-pointer. The Jilin team strengthened their defense, Jiang Yuxing succeeded in stealing and counterattacking, and Liu Tianyi broke through the tie bar and scored a layup, narrowing the point difference. At the end of the first quarter, the Shanxi team led the Jilin team 33 to 27.

In the second quarter of the game, Jiang Yuxing and Jones scored breakthroughs one after another, Zhong Cheng also hit an open three-pointer, Simmons sent a chasing cap, and Zhang Chunjun responded with a long shot from the outside to stabilize the lead. The Jilin team strengthened their defense, and Jiang Yuxing and Cui Jinming counterattacked successfully, reducing the point difference to 5 points. The Shanxi team cooperated inside and outside. Ge Zhaobao relied on his height advantage to score consecutive inside shots. Feld hit two pull-up three-pointers to help the Shanxi team gain a 16-point lead. Jones scored consecutively, Jiang Yuxing made a steal and counterattacked one-stop, Zhang Ning broke through an emergency stop jumper, and the former coach hit a difficult 24-second offensive buzzer three-pointer to maintain the lead. At the end of the first half, the Shanxi team won 11 rebounds and led the Jilin team by 16 points 63 to 47. In the second half, Feld had 16 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, Ge Zhaobao had 15 points and 7 rebounds, and the former coach had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Rebounds, Jones 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Jiang Yuxing 13 points and 2 rebounds.

In the third quarter of the game, Feld made a steal and directly hit a three-pointer on the counterattack, and then assisted Ge Zhaobao to score an air cut, widening the point difference to 21 points. Jones assisted Cui Jinming to score 5 points from inside and outside. The Jilin team strengthened their defense, Zhong Cheng hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner, and assisted Li An to hit an open three-pointer from the right wing. Cui Jinming made a steal and counterattacked one-stop, narrowing the point difference to 16 points. Feld sent consecutive assists with sudden points, Xing Zhiqiang scored 5 points with sudden shots from inside and outside, Ge Zhaobao scored easily from the basket “eating cakes”, Zhong Cheng and Jiang Yuxing teamed up to retaliate with 3 long-range three-pointers. The former coach suddenly broke out. First, he caught the ball from the right wing and hit a three-pointer. Then he broke through with the ball from the outside and scored 6 points. He scored 9 points in a row, widening the point difference. At the end of the first three quarters, the Shanxi team led the Jilin team by 23 points 97 to 74 and entered the final quarter.

In the final quarter of the game, Dai Huaibo hit a three-pointer from the bottom corner, but Zhang Ning scored an empty cut from the bottom line. Xing Zhiqiang hit two consecutive three-pointers from the outside, widening the point difference to 28 points. Dai Huaibo and Geng Mingyang hit long-range three-pointers one after another, Xing Zhiqiang gave another big cap, Zhang Ning succeeded in stealing one-stop, and hit a counter-attacking three-pointer. The point difference remained at about 25 points. The game lost the suspense early. The team also sent young substitute players. In the end, the Shanxi men’s basketball team beat the Jilin men’s basketball team 119 to 94, completed the “double play” of the regular season, and surpassed their opponents in the standings.

Shanxi men’s basketball starting lineup: Feld, Yuanshuai, Zhang Chunjun, Xing Zhiqiang, Ge Zhaobao

Jilin men’s basketball starting lineup: Cui Jinming, Jones, Jiang Yuxing, Ding Haoran, Li An

