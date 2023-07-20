Home » The Orioles’ Unique Position to Land Shohei Ohtani: Is the Trade Worth the Price?
The Orioles' Unique Position to Land Shohei Ohtani: Is the Trade Worth the Price?

Title: Orioles Could Be a Real Contender for Shohei Ohtani Trade

Subtitle: Baltimore’s young talent and prospect depth make them an attractive trade partner

The race to secure Shohei Ohtani’s services heats up as the trade deadline approaches, and the Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential dark horse candidate in acquiring the Japanese sensation. Despite the hefty price tag it would require to convince the Los Angeles Angels to part with their star player, the Orioles possess the ideal combination of prospects and young talent to assemble an enticing trade package.

According to a recent article by Ken Rosenthal in The Athletic, the Orioles stand out among their rivals as a team with a surplus of promising prospects. With eight players ranking among MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects, tied with the Dodgers, Baltimore has the potential to put together a formidable deal that could catch the Angels’ attention.

While the Orioles would likely be reluctant to trade their most prized prospects, such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, or Jackson Holliday, they still possess enough depth in their farm system to construct an attractive offer. By leveraging their prospect capital judiciously, the Orioles could avoid depleting their future pipeline while bolstering their chances of landing Ohtani.

To further add intrigue to the situation, Baltimore finds itself in a surprisingly strong position this season. With a record of 57-37, the Orioles are just one game behind the current leaders in the highly competitive AL East. Their success, largely built around a core of young talent, makes them a desirable destination for Ohtani as they aim to strengthen their pitching rotation and solidify their postseason ambitions.

However, there remains a significant caveat to any potential trade involving Ohtani. The versatile player has recently been hampered by a blister on his pitching hand, limiting his pitching appearances to a mere 10 innings in the past two weeks. This uncertainty around his availability could impact the Orioles’ willingness to meet the Angels’ asking price, especially considering their dire need for reliable pitching options.

In conclusion, while the Orioles are considered as one of the few teams with both the resources and positioning to pursue Shohei Ohtani, numerous factors still cast doubt on the feasibility of a trade. Both the Angels’ desired return and Ohtani’s injury concerns will heavily influence any potential deal. Only time will tell if the Orioles can overcome these obstacles and successfully acquire one of the most exciting talents in baseball.

