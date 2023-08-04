Chinese College Athletes Shine at the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu

August 3, 2023

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu is currently underway, and the Chinese team is dominating the competition. As of August 2, the Chinese team has topped both the gold medal and overall medal lists with an impressive tally of 36 golds, 12 silvers, and 12 bronzes. This outstanding achievement can be attributed to the dedicated and arduous training of Chinese college athletes who have relentlessly pursued excellence in their respective sports.

Leading the way for the Chinese team is Cao Maoyuan from Chengdu Institute of Physical Education. Cao secured the championship in the Men’s Nanquan and Men’s Nangun Wushu competitions, becoming the first player in the history of the Chengdu Universiade to win two gold medals. Cao’s victory not only earned him personal glory but also marked the first gold medal for the Chinese University Sports Delegation. After years of meticulous preparation and over two decades of rigorous training, Cao expressed that winning the Universiade gold medal is only the beginning for him and that he aims to achieve even greater success in the future.

The Universiade has also seen the emergence of young talents who are fulfilling their dreams on the international stage. Even Olympic champions have not taken the competition lightly, showcasing their skills and maintaining their level of excellence. Zhang Jiaqi, an Olympic champion from Beijing Sport University, teamed up with world champion Zhang Minjie to win the gold medal in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving final. Despite the predictable outcome, Zhang Jiaqi demonstrated her dedication by conducting thorough warm-up training before the event, ensuring she was fully prepared and able to secure the gold medal.

Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang, fresh from their success at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, wasted no time in diving into the Universiade. The duo has claimed championships in both individual and relay events, breaking competition records along the way. Their achievements have earned them the status of “stars” in the Universiade. In interviews, Zhang and Qin expressed their desire to win all the championships and use the competition as a valuable training opportunity to hone their skills for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The performance and commitment of these young athletes not only embody the spirit of sportsmanship but also serve as an inspiration to the younger generation. Their dedication and sense of responsibility highlight the importance of having ideals and aspirations, as it is the youth who will shape the future of the country. The Chinese youth participating in the Universiade have embraced their role in the historical journey of China‘s rejuvenation, showcasing their talent and determination in this new era.

The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu continues to captivate audiences with its display of athletic prowess and the indomitable spirit of the Chinese college athletes. As the competition unfolds, sports enthusiasts eagerly await more stellar performances and inspiring stories from the next generation of Chinese sports stars.

