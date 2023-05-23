The overall scale of the project is larger and more Suzhou National Swimming Series kicks off_Suzhou Sports_Suzhou News

The young players cut through the waves in the swimming pool.Photo courtesy of Civic Center in the North of the Industrial Park

News from our newspaper (Reporter Zhang Lili) On May 21, the 2023 Suzhou Mass Sports League Suzhou National Swimming Series North Civic Center 2nd Green Orange Swimming League kicked off. More than 200 teenagers from 8 swimming clubs in the industrial park signed up to add new vitality to Sioux City in May.

In 2022, the first swimming league will be held at the Civic Center in the northern part of Suzhou Industrial Park. The overall scale of the competition will be larger and more events will be set up, covering freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, freestyle kick, parent-child relay, and 4×50m medley relay wait. The rich variety of events has further lowered the threshold for citizens to participate in the competition. Whether it is a newcomer to an interest group who has not been in contact with swimming for a long time, or a club teenager with outstanding swimming skills, there is a stage for them to show their strengths, which increases the breadth of participation in the event. In addition, the North Civic Center also launched a surprise gift package for the swimming league on the day of the competition, which was sold both online and offline. By launching swimming tickets for the benefit of the people, it created a strong sports atmosphere and helped promote the popularization of national fitness activities.

During the competition, the young players cut through the waves in the swimming pool, fully demonstrated their perseverance and courageous sportsmanship, and won rounds of applause from their relatives and friends. According to reports, this is the first time that an online live broadcast channel has been opened for this competition. Groups of relatives and friends can watch the competition in the studio of the small theater and learn about the progress of the competition and the performance of the children in the first place. Suzhou Shuicheng Star Swimming Club sent a team of 32 people to play, and signed up for 7 events. Team leader Dai Lin told reporters that most of the young players in the team are participating in the competition for the first time. Although they are a little nervous, they are all happy to show their strengths in their favorite swimming pool. “This is a unique experience for them. “

There are many schools in the Suzhou Industrial Park area, and they all pay great attention to the opening of physical education courses. Among them, Xinghui School, Xingcheng School, Qingjianhu School and many other schools have carried out swimming courses and trained a large number of swimming enthusiasts. “Teenagers who participate in swimming learning mainly focus on standardizing movements and improving speed, and lack the opportunity to understand their own level. Through professional competitions, students can understand their own level and better improve training efficiency.” Dai Lin said.