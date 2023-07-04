Home » The overpressure of attackers is fighting for a place in Slavia. Van Buren glared, the rookies looking around
The overpressure of attackers is fighting for a place in Slavia. Van Buren glared, the rookies looking around

Five attackers, each of whom scored more than ten goals in the past year of the Czech football league, met in Slavia. The tough fight for spots on the field begins. In the first two friendly matches held at the training camp in Austria against Raków Czestochowa (2:1) and Maccabi Haifa (2:1), everyone played, everyone was given different time on the pitch, the minimum was half an hour. Result? Mick van Buren shone, newcomers Muhamed Tijani and Mojmír Chytil were not in the game much.

