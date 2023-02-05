Victory and overtaking, Toro takes the three points and seventh place: Karamoh’s goal at the start of the second half allows the grenade to beat Udinese 1-0 and enter the full race for Europe. A painful and heavy success, Juric redeems the elimination from the Italian Cup and forcefully enters the Conference League. For the second time this season Vlasic starts from the bench, in his place the coach launches Karamoh, galvanized by the goal in the Italian Cup against Fiorentina.

The former Parma player joins Miranchuk behind Sanabria, in defense Djidji is seen again with Schuurs and Buongiorno and there is Linetty together with Ricci in the midfield, with Ilic out of action due to a blow to the ankle during yesterday’s finishing. In Udinese, the latest arrival Thauvin starts from the bench, Sottil confirms the close-knit tandem formed by Beto and Success and hands over the keys to the midfield to Walace with Samardzic and Arslan as midfielders. Up for grabs is seventh place, the last valid one for Europe and for the Conference League, and the two teams start off very contracted: Toro tries to play the game but finds no space to strike, Udinese tries with the restarts but Schuurs and Buongiorno are very attentive on the two forwards.

The rhythms rise only in the second part of the first half, in fact when Miranchuk lights up: the Russian pits for Djidji who misses it by a whisker, then sends Aina to the back who crosses for Karamoh and Silvestri deflects with a nice dive to his left. The first 45 minutes are all here, otherwise very little happens at the Olimpico Grande Torino. The two coaches didn’t change anything during the interval, but the result changed immediately. After four minutes Aina puts in the middle and Karamoh comes out at the far post and scores, the exultation is delayed because it only arrives after the control at the Var.

It is his second goal since he landed under the Mole, thus repeating the Florence network after a few days. The joy didn’t last long because he was forced to give way to Vlasic, Udinese shook up and Milinkovic-Savic was good at stopping Beto’s advance. The Friulians become dangerous from an inactive ball but without concluding, in the end it is Toro who creates two more clear chances: Djidji does not reach the deflection from a few steps away, Vlasic’s diagonal misses the goal. Sottil and Juric concede the debut to Thauvin and Vieira, in the final the grenades resist and find a victory that had been missing at home since 9 November. The three points are worth overtaking Udinese, now Juric is in the European zone in seventh place at an altitude of 30.

The overwhelming power of Naples wipes out Spezia

Il Naples drops the trio in the second half, after a blocked first half and stingy with emotions. The Campania players change gears in the second half, breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute. Reca’s hand touch is punished with a penalty, which Kvaratskhelia converts: 0-1 and the match ‘uncorked’. The advantage allows Napoli to manage the match with greater fluency.

Lo Spezia, after a first half with shrewd defense and attempts to restart, it melts within 4 minutes by raising the white flag. In the 69th minute, a ramshackle hallway becomes an assist for Osimhen. The centre-forward, not very bright for an abundant hour, thanks and with his head anticipates Dragowski’s exit: 0-2. In the 73rd minute, another gift from the Ligurian rearguard. Caldara delivers the ball to Kvaratskhelia, who appears in front of Dragowski and offers Osimhen the ball to deposit in the empty net: 0-3, game over and Napoli more and more tricolor.