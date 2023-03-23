Andrés Escobar died for an own goal who had condemned Colombia to be eliminated from the USA in 1994 and lost the narcos lots of money “invested” in betting. This is the thesis that, years after the murder, is reported on the tragic disappearance of the defender of the national team coffee growers dated July 2, 1994. A revenge with murder for hire by criminals who contested the reign of Pablo Escobar, the greatest drug trafficker of all time killed December 2, 1993.

The insults, the physical fight and six gunshots to the head

My Andres Escobar lost his life at the hands of narcosbut for more trivial reasons. In the “El Indio” restaurant in Medellín the player was recognized and insulted by some fans for his mistake against the United States at the World Cup. Among those who targeted Escobar were two drug traffickers David and Santiago Gallón Henao. The tension rose to the point where it resulted in a physical confrontation outside the restaurant. At that point Humberto Muñoz Castro intervened, driver and bodyguard of the two drug traffickers, who he took a machine gun and without warning killed the footballer with six blows to the head.

“I didn’t know who it was”

In less than 24 hours and with the country shaken by the death of the Colombian soccer icon, the police arrested Muñoz Castro. The man admitted to shooting Escobar, but specified that he never knowing who the man he killed was. No trace of revenge for the huge sums of money lost by the narcos in the clandestine betting round for Colombia’s failed victory.

Sentenced to 43 years in prison, but released after 11

Faced with great media pressure, the killer of “The Knight of the Court” (“The Gentleman of Football”) was sentenced to 43 years and five months in prison, but the sentence was later reduced to 23 years. And again through reductions of sentences for study, work and good behavior in prison and thanks to the visit to Colombia by Pope John Paul II, Muñoz Castro came out after 11 years. The drug traffickers David and Santiago Gallón Henao, alleged instigators of the murder in the thesis of the lost bets, they were sentenced to 15 months in prisonbut they only stayed behind bars for less than three months to then be released after the payment of one million pesos Colombians as bail.

The anger of Escobar’s family

After Humberto Muñoz Castro was released from prison, Darío Escobar, Andrés’ father, said: “I think there is no justice in Colombia, to me it’s just a hoax, because people and family are being deceived telling them he was sentenced to 43 years in prison, and then this killer is released after 11 years.” Escobar was 27 years old and it was intended to play in Italy, in Milan, after becoming a flag of Atletico Nacional. “Andrés has embodied this sport like no other footballer, for sure today he would have been a great coach“, said his brother Santiago Escobar. John Jairo Carmona, his team-mate in Nacional, describes him as a young man of few words who transformed into a leader when he played. “On the pitch he transformed completely, in the end he was the one who spoke the most everyone,” he added.