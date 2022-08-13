Home Sports The own goals and their ideal formation, between anecdotes and laughter
Sports

The own goals and their ideal formation, between anecdotes and laughter

by admin
The own goals and their ideal formation, between anecdotes and laughter

On Sportweek, the ambassadors of the Gazzetta Fantacampionato unveil their lineup for fantasy football

They are used to making fun of football champions, imitating their facial expressions and (above all) their voices. With us, for once, the own goals (Alessandro Iraci, Michele Negroni and Alessandro “Rollo” Trolli), youtubers, radio hosts and ambassadors of the Gazzetta Fantacampionato, have done more: they gave us their Top 11 in Serie A. A semi-serious formation, as in their style, in which the choices are the children more of the sympathy and the frequentation of the character (“We have included those who have participated in our videos and radio broadcasts”) than of a technical evaluation. “But first let us make a brief” hat “on this Serie A”, attacks Michele.

See also  FA Cup roundup: History, written in this moment

You may also like

Lecce-Inter, Strefezza: “Don’t worry. I dream of Italy”

Cornegliani unbeatable in the time trial, his gold...

Riso Scotti, Mazzotti completes the roster I regrets...

Udinese News | Sottil: “I’m charged and lucid....

Inter greets Pinamonti: “From the youth teams to...

Guoan official: Xie Feng resigned as head coach...

Fiorentina-Cremonese prediction, viola undefeated in the background

Spezia-Empoli prediction: in Serie A only two previous...

30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or announced: Benzema...

Fiorentina-Cremonese, solid defense and Franchi bunker: the odds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy