They are used to making fun of football champions, imitating their facial expressions and (above all) their voices. With us, for once, the own goals (Alessandro Iraci, Michele Negroni and Alessandro “Rollo” Trolli), youtubers, radio hosts and ambassadors of the Gazzetta Fantacampionato, have done more: they gave us their Top 11 in Serie A. A semi-serious formation, as in their style, in which the choices are the children more of the sympathy and the frequentation of the character (“We have included those who have participated in our videos and radio broadcasts”) than of a technical evaluation. “But first let us make a brief” hat “on this Serie A”, attacks Michele.