the oyster festival and whiskey itineraries

In Ireland, Galway is increasingly a gourmet destination, with the oyster festival and the new whiskey itineraries. And September-December is the best time to taste both.

Irish production is increasingly highlighted both for the value of the molluscs and for the health of the waters in which they are bred with procedures in the name of environmental sustainability.

The oysters can be paired with another typically Irish excellence, the whiskey. Yes, that’s how it is written in Ireland and it is precisely this type of spirit that is becoming increasingly popular as an ideal companion for the queen of seafood, strong and delicate at the same time.

Here’s where to go in itineraries looking for the best oysters and best whiskeys in Galway.

Having to think of a place in which to savor both, it is inevitable to choose Galway, in whose county, off the coast of Ballinakill Bay, along the coast of Connemara, DK Oysters, one of the oldest farms on the island, was born in 1893. It is still active and is among the most popular on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Thinking of ideal and symbolic links, Connemara is also the name of the only peated whiskey – as well as the only single malt – on the island which, with its smoky notes, represents one of the most particular and suitable combinations: it is produced by the ancient Kilbeggan distillery, which it also produces another whiskey ideal for pairing with oysters, namely Killbeggan Small Batch Rye, whose history dates back to 1890 and which sees the use of approximately 30% rye malt.

Galway oyster festival and the Whiskey Trail

But moving forward, it’s worth finding out a few more details about why Galway is the place for oysters and whiskey.

Its area even boasts an indigenous oyster (the Galway flat) and the oldest festival in the world dedicated to this delight often synonymous with voluptuousness and celebration: theOyster & Seafood Festival, scheduled in Galway from 22 to 24 September 2023, which offers more than one great reason to plan a last minute late summer trip.

Born in 1954, it pioneers the new season of local oysters and offers a rich program for all tastes: it ranges, in fact, between tastings, meetings, dishes based on oysters and seafood of the Wild Atlantic Way, with moments of intense fun such as the world oyster opening echo competition and the Mmardi gras which colors the medieval streets of the city also in homage to the winners of the challenges. Music and dancing are unmissable and are a very pleasant constant throughout this three-day event.

Perfect places and routes in which to mix flavors and explore the city and the area.

Oyster trails in Galway

If you cannot reach Galway during the days of the festival, the goodness of oysters and seafood can be tested by booking a visit to one of the farms in the area, perhaps consulting the list on the website of the Iascaigh Mhara Board – Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency, in a mythical place like the ancient one Moran’s Oyster Cottage or making a few stops along the Galway Seafood Trail: the choice is truly varied and you can opt for a rustic, but ancient and noble pub such as Tigh Neachtain, opened in 1894, or for the stylistic minimalism that acts as a counterpoint to the wonderful richness of the starred flavors Aniar nail West End of Galway.

Galway Whiskey Trail, iI percorsi del whiskey a Galway

And it is precisely by staying on the subject of thematic itineraries that we arrive at whisky: one dedicated to this distillate has been inaugurated in Galway – the Galway Whiskey Trail – and offers the opportunity to discover the city’s vibrant whiskey scene and enjoy some samples from Ireland’s most renowned distilleries. To launch it, a special spirit was bottled, the Galway Hooker, available in all the trail venues.

Following it is really simple and like the seafood one it is self-guided: it puts together 12 places that play a significant role in the city’s whiskey-related cultural heritage touching the best bars and outlets. Each stop on the route has a unique charm and a story to tell, and whiskey lovers will be fascinated by the variety on offer and the warm hospitality of pubs as per Sonny Molloy’swhere you can immerse yourself in the fascinating history of the iconic Persse Distillery o where to discover also hosts chapters 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Midleton’s, Silent Distillery Collection, the rarest Irish whiskey ever produced.

At Freeneys you can choose from an impressive selection of local whiskeys and more, in a cozy space that until recently also served as a grocery store. Also unmissable is The King’s Head, located in an 800-year-old building, which retains its medieval windows and fireplace and is also one of Galway’s main music venues.

Other stops along the way include Garavan’sa venue known for its whiskeys that has delighted patrons for generations, the award-winning Blake’s Corner Bar, which offers the renowned “Four Corners of Ireland” whiskey tasting, and the atmospheric O’Connell’s, where Ed Sheeran shot the video for his hit song Galway Girl.

For a trip around the world we go to An Pucanwhich boasts the largest selection of whiskeys in the city, with over 200 Irish whiskeys as well as whiskeys from Scotland, America, Japan and other countries around the world.

Places for an oyster and whiskey dinner in Galway

As it was easy to imagine, the meeting point between the route dedicated to seafood and that dedicated to Irish whiskey exists and is represented by two historic pubs: Tigh Neachtain and the colorful Sonny Molloy’s of which the most expensive Irish whiskey tasting in the world also deserves a special mention: it costs 2,750 euros and brings together true rarities of excellent quality and practically impossible to find.

Recommendation for pairings: to make them best, it is recommended to have a food-grade vaporizer so as not to destroy the taste of the oyster as happens when it is mistakenly drowned with Tabasco. The passage must be light and delicate, with a couple of spray just a little and about 15-20 centimeters away to disperse the alcohol and smell only the aromas. Any sip must take place strictly after having tasted the oyster and having had time to be inebriated by the complexity of its aromas: in the case of the Galway flat one, it also includes nuances of hazelnut, ideal for spirits with slightly spicy notes.

