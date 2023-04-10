Source: Zhejiang Professional Football Club

4moon9On the afternoon of the 1st, the Zhejiang Professional Football Club held a2023Season press conference and team expedition ceremony.

Xia Haiwei, Counselor of Zhejiang Provincial Government and Chairman of Zhejiang Football Association, Zhang Yadong, Deputy Director of Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, Lu Xiang, Vice Chairman of Zhejiang Football Association and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Zhejiang Energy Group, Jin Kai, Deputy Mayor of Huzhou Municipal People’s Government, Zhejiang Football Association Secretary-General Jin Baihuan, Director of Huzhou Sports Bureau Xu Xuping, President of Huzhou Wuxing Rural Commercial Bank Dai Yizhong, Vice President of Greentown China and director of the club Du Ping, Director of the Asset Management Department of Zhejiang Energy Group and director of the club Chen Mingdong, Director of the Labor Union Office of Zhejiang Energy Group , Qi Dandan, director of the club, general manager of Zhejiang Petroleum Sales Company, Fan Qinglai, chairman of Zhejiang Energy Group Football Association, and other leading guests, as well as representatives of sponsors, representatives of member fans, and friends from the media attended the event.

The theme of this press conference is “Keep walking, endless life”, which is ZhejiangFCThe attitude of Zhejiang is alsoFCportrayal.New season, ZhejiangFCWill set foot on the Chinese Super League, Football Association Cup, AFC Champions League and other competitions again. For every trust, support and expectation, ZhejiangFCWe will continue to go all out and keep walking.

Conference site, ZhejiangFCfirst announced2023the season24business partners.Panasonic and Toshiba Air Conditioning will continue to be the official main sponsors, and partners such as Oriental Yuhong, Kohler, Robam, and Meinian Health will continue to cooperate with ZhejiangFCFight shoulder to shoulder. In addition, new partners such as Keyoubi, Tsingtao Brewery, Muzu, and Fude have also joined the big family of Zhejiang football.New season, ZhejiangFCRelying on rich and colorful platforms such as events, broadcasts, and activities, we will share brand value with partners and jointly help Zhejiang football.

Zhejiang Professional Football Club is one of the earliest Chinese football clubs to devote themselves to youth training. In the exploration of youth training, the club takes root in Zhejiang and looks at the whole country. In order to further expand the scope of selection of outstanding young players and continuously deliver high-quality players to the club echelon, the club has reached in-depth cooperation with a number of youth training cooperation institutions across the country.On the scene of the press conference, the first batch of representatives of “Zheneng Greentown Youth Training Professional Player Delivery Cooperation Point” – OrdosEMManson Sports Culture Co., Ltd., Guiyang Lincheng Star Youth Sports Club, Ji’an Ruiku Sports Development Co., Ltd. in Jiangxi Province, and Kecheng District Sports School in Quzhou City also showed up to meet with you one by one.

At the press conference, the echelon jointly built by Zheneng Greentown Youth Training and Quzhou City——Zheneng GreentownU10The Quzhou co-construction team also appeared together with other echelons of Zheneng Greentown Youth Training.

As a concrete symbol of the brand image of the club and the team, the mascot is an important link connecting the club, the team and the fans.At the press conference, ZhejiangFCThe newest mascot of “Go goal“First appearance, new season”Go goal“Will be stationed at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium at home, and carry out various interactive activities with the fans and friends who came to watch the game, and cheer for the Zhejiang team together.

Immediately after”Go goal“Surprise appeared, and the four new aids introduced by the Zhejiang team this season also appeared together. Evra, Li Tixiang, Qian Jiege, Ji Shengpan wore2023The latest home and away jerseys of the Zhejiang team this season, officially meet with all the followers and supporters of the Zhejiang team.Then all the members of the Zhejiang team and the coaching staff took the stage collectively. With the attention and encouragement of the participants, the Zhejiang team officially set off2023season.

At the end of the press conference, Xia Haiwei, counselor of the Zhejiang Provincial Government and chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Football Association, and Zhang Yadong, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau, sent messages to the club’s teams. Director Zhang Yadong affirmed the performance of the Zhejiang team last season in his message, and said: “I look forward to the Zhejiang team step by step in the new season, step by step, and endlessly, so that all Zhejiang football followers and supporters will be refreshed.” Afterwards, Chairman Xia Haiwei expressed his expectations for the Zhejiang team: “Last season, the Zhejiang team remained unbeaten in the ‘Fudi’ Huzhou; in the new season, I hope that the Zhejiang team will continue to play the spirit of daring to fight and achieve better results. .”

Carve the glory and touch of the past into medals and keep them in your heart. Turn the expectations and challenges of the future into motivation and act with sincerity. “Keep walking”, our pursuit of breakthroughs will never stop; “endless life”, the flame of Zhejiang football will surely burn. Let’s set off with us, for Zhejiang, and for all expectations.

Next Saturday, the Zhejiang team will compete in the Huzhou Olympic GamesUshering in the first game of the new season, I would like to thank the Huzhou government, the Sports Bureau and other relevant departments for their strong support for Zhejiang FC and the Zhejiang team. Another success. At the same time, fans and friends are also welcome to watch the Chinese Super League and visit Huzhou together!