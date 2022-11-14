The padel remains independent. The International Padel Federation has clearly opposed the attempted acquisition by the International Tennis Federation. At the general assembly that took place in Glasgow the proposal put forward by the ITF was discussed and the members of the FIP chose to reject the hypothesis.

The decision

—

The International Padel Federation chaired by Luigi Carraro is an independent body born in 1991. For more than thirty years it has been fighting to promote the growth of this sport, organizes the World Cup (the last a few weeks ago in Dubai) and launched by several months the new Premier Padel international circuit. This sport is now a certainty even in Italy. It is enough to analyze the data recorded recently in our country, especially in the south: in Sicily there was a growth of 60% in terms of fields, from 166 to 275. In Campania it even reached 86% more in the last year. Lazio – with Rome in the lead – remains the leading region. President Carraro himself commented on the decision as follows: “Today is a victory for the independence and integrity of sport, for our players, for padel enthusiasts and for all the institutions of world sport that promote and protect the sport. independence of other sports bodies “. Surprisingly, members of the International Tennis Federation also voted against President David Haggerty’s proposed takeover. Choice shared also and above all by Fitp (Italian Tennis and Padel Federation) supported by the national bodies of France, Australia, Holland, Belgium and beyond.