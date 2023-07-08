The Para-Athletics Worlds, ground for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, want to attract crowds

Japanese Tomoya Ito during the 1,500 meters (T52 category) of the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 15, 2019. KARIM SAHIB / AFP

International athletes, top performances and communication at breakneck speed… The pot is ready to boil in the “cauldron” of the Charléty stadium. All players in the disabled sports movement are mobilized to ensure that the world para-athletics championships, organized from July 8 to 17 in Paris, take place in the best conditions. And for good reason: these Worlds are a dress rehearsal for the Paralympic Games in Paris, in a little over a year (from August 28 to September 8, 2024).

Coming from 107 countries, nearly 1,330 paraplegic, visually impaired, amputee, cerebral palsy, intellectually disabled or mentally disabled athletes will set off on the tartan, from Saturday July 8, to win a qualifying ticket for the Paris JOP. With an unknown: will the spectators respond present, with athletes and a discipline still largely unknown to the general public?

“The proximity of the Paralympic Games brings us light. We feel a lot of enthusiasm for these Worlds and the media are asking us more than usual », enthuses Dimitri Jozwicki, fourth at the Tokyo Games in the 100 m category T38 – athletes whose movement and coordination of the lower trunk and legs are slightly limited. ” From there to say that I am arrested in the street, we are not there yethe has fun, but let’s say that I am a star in my neighborhood and that the sponsors are more sensitive to my project”. The sprinter, suffering from tetra paresis – an invisible handicap which affects the joints and muscular coordination – is one of the main hopes for a tricolor medal at these world championships.

More than 105,000 tickets sold, a record for disabled sports

If the Lille athlete does not benefit from the same media coverage as Kevin Mayer or Renaud Lavillenie, the Frenchman ensures that he has gradually gained visibility since the Tokyo Games. The organization of the Worlds can, for its part, congratulate itself on having sold more than 105,000 tickets (including 45,000 places offered), spread over the ten days of competition. A record for a disabled sports championship: by way of comparison, the last world championships, organized in Dubai in 2019, attracted a total of 5,000 people.

“The hardest thing is to bring the spectator to this point for the first time, then he will be more inclined to come back to see disabled sports, explains Adrien Balduzzi, event director of the championship, based on a study established during the Para-cycling Worlds. The objective was therefore to excessively democratize the Paralympic universe by adding a little fun to it”.

