The Paralympic champion of the staff orienteering competition held in Linping District, Hangzhou appeared to convey positive energy_Zhejiang Online

The Paralympic champion of the employee orienteering competition held in Linping District, Hangzhou appeared to deliver positive energy

2023-04-27 10:22:11





Source: Tide News





Reporter Zhang Feng Correspondent Wang Zhenkai

April 26th coincided with the 150-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games. In order to welcome the arrival of this sports event, further carry out national fitness activities, and enhance the team awareness and cohesion of employees, Hangzhou Linping District held a theme of “Enjoy Asian Games workers Towards the Future” employee orientation contest, attended by more than 100 representatives from enterprises, volunteers and trade unions.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, although the weather was only a dozen degrees, everyone was very enthusiastic. They gathered in the Tangqi Workers’ Cultural Palace in Linping District early. After a short opening ceremony and warm-up activities, they started from the starting point on time at 8:30. There are 6 check-in points in the game. After completing different game tasks at each point, you can go to the next check-in point, and finally arrive at the finish line, Zhejiang Tangxi Goalball Base for the Blind. The whole journey is 6.6 kilometers.

At the check-in point, in addition to the common photos and knowledge quizzes, a lot of Asian Games elements and sports elements are also incorporated. For example, at the third check-in point on Shinan Street, five contestants in each group need to form a circle, each kick a shuttlecock to pass, and at the same time say a word, until the slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games “Heart to Heart” is passed continuously. Rong, @Future” is considered a success. At the sixth check-in point on the big lawn of Tangqi Village, players need to complete interesting sports games such as frisbee and throwing pots to pass.

When the players arrived at the gateball base in Tangxi, Zhejiang Province, a familiar figure was waiting for everyone. He was Chen Liangliang, the double champion of the Paralympic Games and the Asian Paralympic Games. Because of an accident, Chen Liangliang lost his light at the age of 6, but he did not give up on himself, but found the direction of life struggle through gateball, and won honors for his motherland and hometown in international and domestic competitions. He used his personal experience to encourage the contestants to love life and sports, and to be a good host with more enthusiasm to welcome the arrival of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games.

The event was sponsored by Linping District Federation of Trade Unions and Tangqi Town Party Committee, organized by Linping District Workers’ Cultural Palace and Tangqi Town Federation of Trade Unions, and co-organized by Tangxi Town Party Construction Office, Tangxi Goalball Training Base for the Blind, and Tangqi Village Committee. The relevant person in charge of the organizer said that the purpose of this event is to enrich the spare time life of members and employees in the region, improve the “oxygen content” of the workforce, meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the employees, and actively create an atmosphere of welcoming and dedicating to the Asian Games. good atmosphere.