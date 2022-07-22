Xi’an News Network News “Thank you parents, thank you for your support, the children are great, and you are great too!” On the afternoon of the 22nd, the U7 and U8 players of the Xi’an Gymnastics Team, who ended their trip to the Yulin Provincial Games, were honored. Back home, facing the enthusiastic parents of the young players, Sun Wenwen, the coach of the Xi’an gymnastics team, said emotionally.

The city sent a total of 32 team members to participate in the gymnastics project of the youth group of the Provincial Games. In the end, they won 19 golds, 10 silvers and 10 bronzes in all 38 small events. Among them, the U7 and U8 age groups are “big gold winners”. “, a total of 16 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze were harvested. These players in the U7 and U8 groups are also leaving Xi’an for the first time to participate in the competition. In order to see their children and thank the coach for the first time, parents spontaneously came to the train station and prepared flowers, hugs and applause.

However, the waiting process seemed so long. In the words of one parent, “it’s like a year.” Originally, the train that the team took should arrive in Xi’an at 2:7 pm, but it was nearly an hour late. The parents standing at the exit looked excited and nervous as they waited. “This is the child’s first time to participate in the competition outside the city. I am very excited. I haven’t seen her for several days, and I miss her very much.” The mother of contestant Li Ruolin told reporters.

At about 3 o’clock in the afternoon, the coach and team members walked out of the station, and the parents immediately stepped forward to send flowers and applause. “Mom, I won five gold (medal) and one bronze (medal).” After Li Ruolin hugged her mother, the first sentence was to “show off” her achievements, while her mother kept repeating the phrase “hard work”. three words. Li Ruolin, who has a lively personality, started to practice gymnastics two years ago. This time she went to Yulin to participate in the Provincial Games. The little girl said that she did not want to go home, but wanted to win more gold medals. “When I stand on the podium, I also Thinking about what my mother will look like when watching the live broadcast, she should be crying excitedly.” Li Ruolin said with a smile.

Among the people who were picking up the station, an old lady standing in the back with flowers and snacks in her hands caught the reporter’s attention. After learning about it, I learned that the old lady was here to pick up her great-granddaughter Yao Siyi, who won 1 gold and 1 bronze in this competition. Yao Siyi has been practicing gymnastics for two years. Basically, the old lady takes the bus to pick her up every day. “This time the baby has been out for several days, and everyone in the house misses her, so everyone who can come has come.” After seeing the great-granddaughter, the old woman The wife handed flowers and snacks to her hands and nodded, expressing her affirmation of the child.

Yao Siyi joined the city gymnastics team when she was in Kunlun Kindergarten. At that time, a total of 5 children from Kunlun Kindergarten were selected, 4 of them participated in the gymnastics competition of the Provincial Games, and won 3 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes, and another one About to participate in the rhythmic gymnastics competition. “We learned that the coach and team members are back today, and we also made a special trip to welcome them. Our kindergarten has started gymnastics courses in 2018, and so far, more than 10 people have been sent to the province and city. Thanks to the coach for the careful adjustment, and thanks to the parents for their affirmative support, In the future, we will continue to work hard to actively contribute to provincial and municipal sports.” said Wu Peiying, director of Kunlun Kindergarten.

With so many small players preparing for the competition, the hard work of the coach can be imagined. “Thank you Coach Sun, the growth of the child is inseparable from you” “Thank you Coach Wang, this is a precious life experience for the child”… Parents, you express your gratitude every word, and the coaches wave their hands humbly. , “Thank you parents, thank you for your support, the children are great, and you are great too!” Coach Sun Wenwen said emotionally.

At the last group photo, the slogan “Xi’an is the best” resounded in the sky. At this moment, everyone had a smile on their face.

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Yan Bintu/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Wang Xudong Intern Ma Chengang