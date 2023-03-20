Home Sports The Paris Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament will be held in China and the draw will be held on March 17
The Paris Olympic volleyball qualifying tournament will be held in China and the draw will be held on March 17

Source: China News Network

Image source: FIVB website.

According to the Chinese Volleyball Association, some of the qualifying matches for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held in China. Among the host countries for the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament announced by the FIVB, the Women’s Qualifying Tournament will be held in China, Japan, and Poland, while the Men’s Qualifying Tournament will be held in China, Japan, and Brazil.

The women’s qualifying events for the Paris Olympic Games will be held from September 16-24, 2023, and the men’s qualifying events will be held from September 30-October 8.

The men’s and women’s volleyball qualifying competition will have 24 teams participating in each, divided into three groups, each group of 8 teams will compete in a single round-robin match, and a total of 6 teams with the top 2 in each group will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. The remaining qualifications will be based on the world rankings after the 2024 World Volleyball League sub-station.

On March 17, 2023, the FIVB will hold a draw for men’s and women’s volleyball groups in Lausanne, Switzerland, and will determine the participating teams for each group.

