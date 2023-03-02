A complement to public transport

Including the Paralympic Games, 10 million spectators will be expected for a month in the capital. This prompted Île-de-France Mobilités to launch major projects throughout the region (extension of metro line 14, opening of a new RER), in the midst of which cycles must find their place. “ The bicycle solution is not at all in opposition to public transport, stresses all the same Jeanne Bruges. We just want to allow people who want to access the sites by bike, in complete safety. If it is not anticipated, it is the best way to end up with bicycles attached to all the railings of the surrounding buildings and for the image of the Games, nobody wants that.»