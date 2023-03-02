Last September, Elisabeth Borne proclaimed it loud and clear: the Paris Olympic Games must be “ a showcase for cycling in France “. A year and a half before the event, however, the matter is not well on its way: 90% of sites hosting competitions are currently difficult to access on two wheels, according to a recent study. To be on time, Anne Hidalgo therefore presented in mid-February an ambitious network project of “Olympists”, who delight pro-cycle associations and should permanently change the face of the capital.
In total, the socialist mayor announced 30 new kilometers of cycle paths, which will be added to the other 30 kilometers already built or under construction. “ If we miss the boat of this acceleration which is made possible by the Olympic Games, we will all be somewhat responsible for having lost time where we could gain it “, she said during the press conference that followed. Above all, the deadline allows Paris to get ahead of the 2021-2026 Cycling Plan, which promised a “100% cycling” capital by the end of its mandate, with 130 kilometers of additional tracks.
Extra Vélibs and arches
With these changes, the associations now hope that the Olympic Games will be fully “cyclable”. “ The Olympics can accelerate the transformation of Paris and surrounding cities, while offering mobility solutions for spectatorsassures Camille Hanuise, director of Paris en Selle. But two years ago, we were a bit the only ones to believe it. » « This involves facilities, such as cycle paths, adds Jeanne Bruges, deputy director of the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France. But that also includes everything we’re going to put around to convince people to ride a bike: rental bikes, bike parking… »
On this subject too, citizens’ requests have been heard: Vélib’ has already announced the deployment of 3,000 additional machines during the Games, while 10,000 parking spaces near the various sites should soon be created. They were sorely awaited up to now. “ Around the Stade de France, there must be 40 arches for bicycles, for a stadium with 80,000 seats, deplores Jeanne Bruges. At the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome, there are only a hundred, when we can imagine that it is an audience of cyclists who will come… »
A complement to public transport
Including the Paralympic Games, 10 million spectators will be expected for a month in the capital. This prompted Île-de-France Mobilités to launch major projects throughout the region (extension of metro line 14, opening of a new RER), in the midst of which cycles must find their place. “ The bicycle solution is not at all in opposition to public transport, stresses all the same Jeanne Bruges. We just want to allow people who want to access the sites by bike, in complete safety. If it is not anticipated, it is the best way to end up with bicycles attached to all the railings of the surrounding buildings and for the image of the Games, nobody wants that.»
For the associations, the challenge now is to ensure that the local authorities carry out the work on time, while the timings are getting tighter and tighter. “ We rely on light urbanism, with studs, paint, to deploy everything quickly », Projects Camille Hanuise. A method similar to that used for coronapists, opened during the Covid-19 pandemic, much of which has now been perpetuated in Paris. In view of recent announcements, the supporters of the Olympians dream of the same success story.