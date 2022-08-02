Home Sports The parks of the regime and the (true) nature of the Duce – Magazine
The parks of the regime and the (true) nature of the Duce – Magazine

The parks of the regime and the (true) nature of the Duce – Magazine

How green it was, indeed: how green that regime looked. A hundred years ago – Fascism had just come to power by marching on Rome – the first Italian National Park was born, that of the Gran Paradiso: it was December 3, 1922. And a few months later here is the second, the Abruzzo National Park. Benito Mussolini and his hierarchs did not miss the opportunity to address the novelty of the moment, environmental protectionism, and to carry on, in the years to come, their own “political ecology”, by dint of parks, in fact, but also of reclamation projects, reforestation, praise of rural life and nature. To the point that today there is still a legend of a green fascism, of an ante litteram ecologism invented by the hierarchs in black shirts. The accounts apparently add up, given that the aforementioned parks – to limit ourselves to this measure of environmental protection – were followed by two others, that of Circeo, born in 1934, and perhaps the most ambitious, the Stelvio Park, inaugurated the following year . On the other hand, the idea of ​​establishing one in the south, on the Sila, which was then subjected to intense exploitation, did not come to fruition. A hundred years ago, we said, Italy acquired its first National Park, following the example of the United States half a century later, which created the famous and pioneering Yellowstone Nationale Park in 1872, when the White House was occupied by the former general Ulysses S. Grant, hero of the civil war. Ancient times, which we would be wrong to reread with today’s eyes and with the urgencies of our time, although there is some point of contact. In the case of the Gran Paradiso, for example, the urgency to save wild animals from the hand of man, that is, from indiscriminate hunting, in particular the ibex, almost extinct in the years at the turn of the century and which has become a symbol of the Gran Paradiso. However, it was the Savoy family who donated the land destined …

