Parma Calcio e mom, a leading company in Europe in the tomato-based market, announce the definition of a partnership which, within the agreement, includes the naming right of the Collecchio Sports Centre. Starting today, the current sports facility takes the name of “Mutti Training Center”.

In addition to naming the Sports Centre, where the Men’s First Team (Serie B), the Women’s First Team (Serie A), the Primavera (Spring 2 championship) and some teams from the Youth Sector usually train, the agreement development of activities that will involve Mutti employees so as to allow them to fully experience the meaning of this partnership. Furthermore, the Mutti logo will be positioned both inside and outside the structure, so as to guarantee maximum visibility.

“Taking care of the territories in which we operate and creating value for our community is what distinguishes Mutti and its way of doing things – he declares Michael LaterzaCorporate Communication Director di Mutti -. We have Parma in the logo, it is here that our company was born and it is here that our business is still concentrated today. We are happy to give our name to the Parma Calcio training center – which is located just a few minutes from our factory in Collecchio – and allow our people to experience moments of aggregation and sharing in the places where they live”.

“We are happy to welcome Mutti among our partners – points out Luke MartinesCorporate Managing Director of Parma Calcio – and we are even happier to strengthen the relationship with leading realities that contribute to representing the name of Parma in the world: Mutti, in this vision and together with other local realities, successfully exports ‘Made in Parma’ internationally. Our vision is to team up, sharing the same philosophy, and a partnership was born with Mutti that bases the concept of commitment and work. Our goal is to continue to make everything more effective in the future, sharing the vision of the local community and helping it grow in the medium to long term”.