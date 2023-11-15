The parsnip shone again

Another great performance by David Pastrňák. With a goal and two assists, the Czech hockey player led Boston’s 5:2 win in Buffalo. During the Bruins’ victory, Pavel Zacha and Jakub Lauko also scored points in the continuation of the NHL. Jakub Vrána’s second goal of the season helped St. Louis to demolish Tampa Bay 5-0. Ondřej Palát also scored in Tuesday’s program, who set up one of New Jersey’s goals in a 3:6 loss in Winnipeg. Radko Gudas had a goal and an assist in Anaheim’s 3-2 win in Nashville.

