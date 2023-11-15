Home » The parsnip shone again
Sports

The parsnip shone again

by admin

Another great performance by David Pastrňák. With a goal and two assists, the Czech hockey player led Boston’s 5:2 win in Buffalo. During the Bruins’ victory, Pavel Zacha and Jakub Lauko also scored points in the continuation of the NHL. Jakub Vrána’s second goal of the season helped St. Louis to demolish Tampa Bay 5-0. Ondřej Palát also scored in Tuesday’s program, who set up one of New Jersey’s goals in a 3:6 loss in Winnipeg. Radko Gudas had a goal and an assist in Anaheim’s 3-2 win in Nashville.

See also  Sepp Kuss wins the Tour of Spain and allows the Jumbo-Visma to achieve an unprecedented hat-trick on the grand tours

You may also like

Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek continues title defence as...

Is former coach Bosz annoying BVB in the...

what they said to each other – breaking...

Thousands of miles north, redbud flowers bloom at...

Joe Espada: “Astros have everything to reach the...

William Byron more than ‘the other guy’ at...

The 2024 World Swimming Championships ended, and the...

FC Bayern: The deep cracks between Tuchel and...

Tennis, ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro

Germans at the Swimming World Championships: Enough complaining

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy