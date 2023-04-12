Image source: Il Secolo XIX

As part of MSC Cruises’ global partnership with Formula 1, a unique Grand Prix offer was unveiled today, promising an unrivaled experience during the race weekend’ at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. scheduled from 24 to 26 November

The new collaboration will take the offering during the race weekend to the next level, with the aim of providing an experience of Grand Prix at 360 degreeswhich will bring the excitement of the last race of the season aboard Virtuosa, one of the company’s most modern and elegant cruise ships.

The Virtuosa ship can carry up to 6,334 passengers and was designed to offer guests a dynamic and surprising experience with innovative features and structures, as well as being one of the most environmentally advanced ships in the fleet of MSC Cruises.

Once docked at the cruise terminal of Abu Dhabiwill function as a hotel throughout the race weekend, providing comfortable and stylish accommodation alongside an impressive range of facilities, including restaurants and bars, two theatres, a Mediterranean-style shopping mall and promenade, a luxurious spa and a gym fully equipped, five swimming pools, an interactive water park, large areas for children and much more. In 2022 MSC Cruises signed a multi-year agreement to become Formula 1 Global Partner.

For the most interested fans, who are looking for accommodation for the Formula 1 weekend, it is possible to choose between the Cabin + F1 eExperience, which includes exclusive trackside activities, and the all-inclusive premium hospitality (Turn 1 Suite , Paddock Club and Legend), which includes exclusive access to areas exclusively dedicated to insiders, such as the Pit Lane Walk, a guided tour of the track in a van, a meeting with Formula 1 staff and more.

The Abu Dhabi cruise terminal is located a short distance from the circuit and this will allow guests to get around with ease thanks to the free transfers. Plus, the city center is very close, making the ship a perfect weekend base. Virtuosa will remain in port from 23 to 27 November, giving guests the opportunity to extend their stay.

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2023 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement Initiatives of February 2023.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy