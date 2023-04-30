Home » The party for the Scudetto of Napoli is postponed
The party for the Scudetto of Napoli is postponed

The party for the Scudetto of Napoli is postponed

Napoli drew 1-1 against Salernitana on matchday 32 of Serie A and therefore failed to mathematically win the Scudetto. He could only do it with a win, thanks to Lazio’s defeat against Inter, and they were winning 1-0 until a few minutes from the end, after a goal by Uruguayan full-back Mathias Olivera. Six minutes from the ninetieth, however, Salernitana equalized with Boulaye Dia thus postponing a party that seemed to have already begun, both inside the Maradona stadium and in the rest of the city.

The next chance for Napoli to win the Scudetto will present itself in a few days, Thursday evening, when they play Udinese against Udinese on the 33rd matchday of the championship, the last midweek of this season.

