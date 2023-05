On social media, the images of the players celebrating after the draw in Udine which is worth the Scudetto

Thanks to the draw, 1 to 1, away from home against Udinese (goal from Osimhen), Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli graduated Champion of Italy 2022-2023121st edition of the top flight of the Italian football championship, five days before the end of the season.

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 09:02 am © breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook