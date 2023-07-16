The Passing of Yoandy Garlobo: Remembering a Cuban Baseball Star

Former Cuban baseball star Yoandy Garlobo, known for representing Cuba in various international events including the I World Baseball Classic in 2006, passed away on July 15. Garlobo, who hailed from Jovellanos in Matanzas, was considered one of the best baseball players in the province in recent years. He was a prominent member of the Cocodrilos de Matanzas team, known for his strength at bat. Garlobo, who was the best designated hitter of the First World Classic, was born on January 12, 1977. He had also been a part of the National Preselection of the Cuban team and had represented Cuba in the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2006.

Following the news of his death, several media outlets and personalities expressed their sadness. Television journalist Yasel Porto, who had good communication with Garlobo in recent times, expressed his surprise and condolences. The cause of Garlobo’s death has not been disclosed yet, but a wave of lamentations and wishes for spiritual peace have been received in honor of the renowned Cuban athlete.

Garlobo’s passing was mourned by many, including fellow reporter Daniel de Malas, who highlighted the former player’s exceptional batting ability and his selection as an All-Star in the 2006 World Classic. The exact cause of his death remains unknown, as no official information has been released so far.

Garlobo’s death leaves a void in the Cuban baseball community and marks the end of a successful career that saw him represent his country on the international stage. The people of Jovellanos and the province of Matanzas plan to pay their respects to the late star in the coming hours. The legacy of Yoandy Garlobo, the talented baseball player who excelled in his position, will be remembered by his fans and fellow athletes alike.