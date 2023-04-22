The passionate “Iron Army” showcasing its demeanor_Competition_Games_Strength

Original Title: The Passionate “Iron Army” Showcase

transport

move

meeting

“Come on, come on…” With cheers and cheers, the second Yunnan Provincial Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision System “Breeze Cup” Games with the theme of “Shaping, Casting, and Building an Iron Army” kicked off in Dali.

In the preliminaries of the “Qingfeng Cup” Games in the western Yunnan area, there were teams from the discipline inspection and supervision systems of Dali, Baoshan, Dehong, Lijiang, Nujiang, and Diqing participating in the competition. During the competition, the athletes were high-spirited and scrambled to be the first. There were shouts and shouts at the competition site. The competition process was exciting and wonderful scenes could be seen everywhere.

“Shooting, blocking shots, grabbing rebounds…” The basketball players put all their heart and soul into it, and I saw that they were professional in every move, coordinated tacitly, full of vitality, and enjoyed the fun brought by sports. As the host, the Dali cheerleaders are active in each arena, cheering and applauding the athletes from the six prefectures, The deafening voices condensed into a force to warm up the field and push each game to a climax.

“This sports will allow us to release the pressure after intense work. We promote training through competitions during the competition, enhance communication, gain joy, show our demeanor, and really enhance our cohesion and combat effectiveness.” A basketball player in Dehong Prefecture Said excitedly.

“Dribbling, dribbling, grabbing points, shooting…” On the football field, the athletes are “enough” to be exciting. There are both strength competitions and technical contests; it is not only the presentation of speed and passion, but also the demonstration of teamwork ability. The harmonious, tense and joyful atmosphere on the field made the scene very lively.

In the badminton competition, the athletes gave full play to their sports fighting spirit, sometimes smashed hard, and sometimes dropped the ball lightly, showing the high ball, smash, smash, drop and other skills to the fullest. Wonderful withholdings one after another, and remedial efforts to turn the tide again and again, the atmosphere on the scene was tense and intense.

The discipline inspection and supervision cadres on and off the field are full of energy and heroic. Everyone struggled tenaciously, dared to challenge, and united and cooperated. They showed the team spirit and the style of the times, and demonstrated the good spirit of the discipline inspection and supervision iron army to strive for the first place bravely and positively.

Everyone said that this sports meeting is not only a vivid practice to encourage innovation and change, and strive for excellence, but also a mobilization to gather wisdom and energy to achieve better results. After the sports meeting, we will integrate the spirit of unity, courage to compete, and forge ahead on the field into our future work and life, and escort the new journey with a more high-spirited attitude.

(Yang Xiaolin)

Editor: Yang Yuan

Reviewer: Zhao Li and Cui HanReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: