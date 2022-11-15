Original title: Baoding team emerges suddenly, Nanjing team is in sluggish state (quote)

Men’s Volleyball Super League pattern presents new changes (theme)

China Sports Daily reporter Zhou Yuan

On November 13, the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Volleyball Super League’s first stage matches of Group C and Group D ended in Qinhuangdao, Hebei and Wuyuan, Jiangxi respectively. All 14 teams participating this season have appeared, and the competitive landscape has undergone a lot of changes. The 16-time champion Shanghai Bright Men’s Volleyball Team remains undefeated for 9 consecutive victories, and is obviously superior. The Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team, which has won a winning streak, is the biggest “dark horse” this season. The performance of the traditional strong team Nanjing Radio and Television Mao Mao Men’s Volleyball did not meet expectations.

In the second round, the Beijing Auto Men’s Volleyball Team, Shanghai Guangming Men’s Volleyball Team, Shandong Ruchen Men’s Volleyball Team and Tianjin Food Group Men’s Volleyball Team maintained complete victories. Among them, the Shanghai men’s volleyball team is the only team so far that has won all the games from the first to the second, and only lost 2 games in the first 9 games. There are 4 foreign aids in the array, and all of them have appeared in the game. And there are plenty of bench players in each position, and in the league, you can send multiple sets of different lineups according to the opponent. Although the first stage of the league has not yet been completed, the Shanghai team has become the biggest favorite to win the championship.

Although the defending champion Beijing Men’s Volleyball Team also maintained a complete victory, they only played three games in the second leg. Among them, the high-quality game only defeated the Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball Team 3-1, so the overall level of the team still needs to pass more games. Check it out. The Beijing team plans to introduce 4 foreign aids this season, but only 1 foreign aid is in place at present. Since the main players such as Jiang Chuan, Zhang Binglong, and Wang Dongchen are playing in the league with Japanese clubs, the Beijing team has sent young people in many positions. If all the foreign aid of the Beijing team is in place, they can still compete with the Shanghai team.

Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball Team, formed with Hebei Men’s Volleyball Team as the team, only ranked 10th in the league last season. This season, Baoding Woli Men’s Volleyball Team has become a “dark horse” and a spoiler. The second leg continued to perform well, beating Henan Men’s Volleyball Team, Sichuan Men’s Volleyball Team and Zhejiang Sports Lottery Men’s Volleyball Team 3-2 in a row. After playing 10 games in the first two stops, Baoding Woli men’s volleyball team achieved a record of 7 wins and 3 losses, and the prospect of entering the top 8 is relatively bright. The addition of three foreign players, Sinica, Poluyan, and Panashchenko, brought qualitative changes to the team, especially the setter Snyca’s organizational pass, which revitalized the entire team and activated Wen Zihua. , Tsui Hark, Chen Peiyu and other local players’ offensive ability.

After the two matches in the first stage, the team with the most abnormal performance was Nanjing Radio and Television Maomao, the third runner-up last season, which lost 5 of 9 games. The first leg was lost to Shanghai, Shandong and Baoding, and the second leg was lost to Shenzhen Mingjinhai and Fujian Pingtan, making it difficult to advance to the top 8. After veterans such as Zhang Chen and Liu Xiangdong retired, the Nanjing team is going through the transition of old and new this season, with national player Yu Yuantai becoming the team captain and core. The team has introduced foreign aid this season, but whether it is the main attack on Stankovic or the setter Vash, there are still problems with the team. All opponents will block Yu Yuantai in a targeted manner, and the Nanjing team is frequently in trouble. (Shangrao, November 14th)