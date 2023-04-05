Original title: The pattern of the Western Conference has changed again: the Warriors reversed the Thunder and rose to the fifth. The Lakers returned to the seventh sun to lock the playoffs

The pattern of the Western Conference has changed again: the Warriors reversed the Thunder and rose to the fifth, the Lakers returned to the seventh sun to lock the playoffs

#Headline Creation Challenge#

On April 5th, Beijing time, there were 7 games in the NBA that would affect the ranking of the Western Conference. The Suns beat the Spurs to stabilize the fourth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers briefly entered the Western Conference sixth after defeating the Jazz in overtime, but the Warriors quickly reversed the Thunder. Let the Lakers return to seventh in the West.

Latest Western Conference Standings

1. Nuggets 52 wins and 27 losses, 2. Grizzlies 50 wins and 29 losses, 3. Kings 48 wins and 31 losses, 4. Suns 44 wins and 35 losses (locked in the playoffs);

5. Warriors 42 wins and 38 losses, 6. Clippers 41 wins and 38 losses, 7. Lakers 41 wins and 38 losses, 8. Pelicans 40 wins and 39 losses;

9. Timberwolves 40 wins and 40 losses, 10. Thunder 38 wins and 42 losses, 11. Mavericks 37 wins and 42 losses, 12. Jazz 36 wins and 43 losses;

13. Trail Blazers 33 wins and 46 losses, 14. Spurs 20 wins and 58 losses, 15. Rockets 20 wins and 60 losses.

Lakers briefly enter sixth place in West

The Lakers narrowly defeated the Jazz 135-133 and won 4 consecutive away games. They briefly entered the sixth place in the Western Conference with 41 wins and 38 losses, because it depends on the record of the Warriors VS Thunder. With 9 points in overtime, the audience dominated offense and defense with 37+6+5.

Suns beat Spurs to seal playoffs

After the Suns beat the Spurs 115-94, they won 5 consecutive victories to secure a place in the Western Conference playoffs. Durant scored 18 points and 5 rebounds in 33 minutes, Booker scored 27 points in 33 minutes, and Ayton scored 19 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. The Suns stabilized fourth in the West. The Warriors reversed the Thunder and returned to the fifth place in the West In the first half, the Warriors trailed the Thunder by 10 points, but in the third quarter, the Warriors narrowed the gap by 7 points. In the final quarter, Curry scored three consecutive points. Assists, Poole had 18 points in the final quarter, 30 points and 4 assists in the game. The Warriors returned to fifth in the Western Conference with 42 wins and 38 losses, the Clippers slipped to sixth, and the Lakers returned to seventh. Kings beat Pelicans 121-103 to become Lakers This game was one-sided. The Kings led by 13 points in the first half. After three quarters, they reached 18 points. The final quarter entered garbage time early. To release the Pelicans, I didn’t expect the Kings to beat the Pelicans in double figures with 6 players. See also Rossi: "I enjoyed it, that's enough" Text/Yan Xiaobai’s basketball dreamReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: