Season debut in Serie D for Pont Donnaz Hône Arnad Evançon coached by Lorenzo Parisi (Andrea Porrini will be on the bench, given the disqualification of the Leinicese coach). The championship will begin in Chieri on Saturday 3 September at 4 pm. The orange rossoblù, in the third consecutive year in the category, will play in advance at Chieri’s Piero De Paoli and will be in a typical formation, as explained by the coach Parisi during the presentation of the match. : «We arrive at this meeting in the best possible way, the team trained very well this week and the boys are ready for this type of match – comments Parisi -. In all likelihood it will be a race decided by the episodes and it will be important for us to try to get them on our side. We will play against a team that has important values ​​and that will want to compete in a high-ranking championship. But we don’t want to be the sacrificial victims ».

It should be noted that Pont Donnaz Hone Arnad already met Chieri on matchday one, three seasons ago, in their first match in Serie D, but not away, but at Saint-Grat in Hône. The match ended 3-1 for the lower Valle d’Aosta.

Now it will be a whole other game, but of that match, Mr. Parisi’s men will have to have the same personality, determination, attention in every area of ​​the pitch and a desire to start the season immediately on the right foot. The goal is to try to reach the certainty of staying in the category again this year: this is the primary goal, but other satisfactions can also be taken away.

Sunday 4, with the kick-off at 3 pm, the other matches of the first day of group A will be played: Bra-Legnano, Casale-Castellanzese, Fezzanese-Castanese, Fossano-Borgosesia, Gozzano-Pinerolo, Ligorna 1922-Chisola, Sestri Levante 1919-Sanremese, Stresa Vergante-Asti and Vado-Derthona. –