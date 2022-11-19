CHATILLON

Back from last Sunday’s important victory on the pitch in Pinerolo, the PDHAE in the fourteenth first leg of Group A of Serie D hosts, Sunday with the kick-off at 14.30, at the Brunod of Châtillon, the Milanese side of Castanese. A completely new challenge between the orange rossoblù from the Aosta Valley and the Lombards which promises to be exciting because, in the event of a success for the hosts, the team led by coach Lorenzo Parisi would catch Castanese in the standings at 17 points, thus always moving away more from the playout area and getting closer to more suitable positions for the value of the team, such as those in the middle of the standings. Pdhae is in the same situation as last Sunday when, after beating Pinerolo, they also caught up with them in the standings. However, it won’t be easy for Libertazzi and his teammates to be able to bring home the entire stake, because Castanese are a team with good players who can put any team in difficulty. It will therefore be necessary to have the concreteness shown in the last two away matches, in Sanremo and Pinerolo and, possibly, suffer less from the waist down. This is the complete picture of the day: Borgosesia-Chisola, Casale-Bra, Castellanzese-Pinerolo, Chieri-Legnano. Derthona-Asti, Ligorna-Fezzanese, Stresa Vergante-Gozzano, Vado-Sestri Levante and Fossano-Sanremese. Classification: Sestri Levante 34 points; Sanremo 28; I go 25; Gozzano, Ligorna and Bra 22; Legnano and Casale 18; Fezzanese, Asti, Castellanzese, Derthona and Castanese 17; Chieri 15; Pdhae and Pinerolo 14; Stresa Vergante 13; Borgosesia 10; Chisola 6, Fossano 4.