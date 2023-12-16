THE PEAK OF BILL ROGERS’ CAREER IN THE GOLDEN YEAR 1981 – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

The year is 1981 and Bill RogersTexan from Waco, born in 1951, at the dawn of his early 30s he has some reasonable dilemmas to resolve. First of all, and this is what matters to him more than anything else, whether he will be able to secure his place among golf’s immortals.

In fact Bill, son of a lieutenant colonel of the United States Air Force (which forced him to spend his adolescence between Morocco and Germany), who began playing at the tender age of 9, demonstrating excellent skills as a boy by attending the Texas High School di Texarkana and forging his talent at Northridge Country ClubAfter an excellent amateur career that saw him selected in the American team for the 1973 Walker Cup (14-10 win against combined Great Britain/Ireland team), infiltrates professionals since 1974, competing on the PGA Tour from the following yearwhen he made the cut at the US Open, finishing 61st.

But if in the first years between the “large” Rogers achieves only one success on the Asian Tour, putting on the board the Taiheiyo Masters in 1977, In 1978 he first beat Jerry McGee by 2 shots al Bob Hope Desert Classic, then finishes runner-up al Western Openbeaten in the play-off by Andy Bean, a placed role which he confirms at Byron Nelson Golf Classic the following year, when Tom Watson, too, shattered his dream of winning the play-off hole.

These are the years in which the Texan golfer begins to appear among the best even in tournaments Majorthose who give sporting immortality, collecting a promising fourth place at the US Open, 4 strokes behind Hale Irwin in the same 1979year in Wentworth it also makes the prestigious its own Suntory World Match Play Championship in the final against the Japanese Isao Aoki, and then, in 1980, being competitive in all four Slams, respectively 33rd at the Masters, 16th at the US Open, eighth at the PGA Championship and 19th at the Open Championship. Already, the Claret Jug, which for Rogers, as well as for every golfer on the planet, represents a chimera. But after just 12 months, you will soon see, it will transform into a wonderful reality.

So here we are in 1981, Bill’s golden agewhich in March captures al Sea Pines Heritage the second success on the PGA Tour, beating by 1 stroke a quartet of champions made up of Bruce Devlin, Hale Irwin, Gil Morgan and Craig Stadler, and then act as a great protagonist in Major tournamentswith 37th place at the Masters, second at the US Open, when at Merion Golf Club closes 3 strokes behind Australian David Graham, and 27th at the PGA Championship, winning two more events on the PGA Tour at the end of the seasonthe World Series of Golf beating Tom Kite and the Texas Open to the play-off against Ben Crenshaw. In the midst of so much beauty… well, let’s talk about the Open Championship and the Claret Jug.

From 16 to 19 July 1981 the 110th edition of the oldest and most prestigious tournament in the world takes place at Royal St George’s Golf Club of Sandwich, and we have to collect the very heavy legacy of Tom Watson, Severiano Ballesteros and Jack Nicklaus, in chronological order the last three winners of the tournament. You said little.

On Thursday two surprise names command the leaderboard with 70 shots, the Argentine Vicente Fernandezwho would like to match the exploit of his compatriot Robert De Vicenzo who won in 1967, and the Englishman Nick Jobwithout an important pedigree, but if Rogers signs a first card in 72 strokes, with a second lap in 66 strokes he forcefully leaps into the leadwith Ben Crenshaw and Job himself 1 shot behind and the German Bernhard Langer 2 shots behind.

It is rumored among the experts that it is one thing to lead the ranking after two laps, but another to do so when the holes, at the weekend, begin to shrink due to how much they weigh. Because the Open Championship, as we know, makes anyone’s wrists tremble. But in the four most important days of his career, Rogers not only confirms that he knows how to play golf very well, but also that he has the temperament that allows a champion to reveal himself as such on occasions that are worth a sporting life.

And so Bill not only scores a 69-shot third round which put him in a position to appear on the starting tee of the last 18 holes with a 5 stroke advantage over the Englishman Mark James and Langer himself, with Isao Aoki and Raymond Floyd trailing by 8 strokes, but also to administer a last lap with firmness and cold blood in which he faced a double bogey on hole 7 with three birdies between holes 9 and 12, closing in 71 strokes, 1 over par but enough to keep Langer’s attempt to get back under at bay, finally second with a 4 stroke margin.

And from that day, the Claret Jug, always dreamed of, is on display in Bill Rogers’ champion showcase. Nothing less than Player of the Year 1981.

Share this: Facebook

X

