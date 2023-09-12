The Pecking Order: Assessing the NFL’s 32 Teams After Week 1 Action

leader in Steelers history with 80.5 sacks. Despite Watt’s impressive accomplishment, the Steelers couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles and fell short against the Bills. They will need to address their offensive woes if they want to compete in a tough AFC North division. — EC

The Packers’ defense was the highlight of their Week 1 matchup against the Saints, as they held New Orleans to just three points. However, their offense looked lackluster without Aaron Rodgers leading the way, and they suffered a disappointing loss. With uncertainty surrounding Rodgers’ future, Green Bay will need to find a way to generate more offense if they want to contend in the NFC North. — LMV

The Colts had a rough start to the season, losing to the Seahawks in a game where their offensive line struggled to protect Carson Wentz, and their defense couldn’t contain Seattle’s passing attack. Indianapolis will need to make adjustments to improve on both sides of the ball if they want to live up to their potential as playoff contenders. — R.Z.

The Cardinals had high hopes entering the season with the acquisition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they were unable to capitalize on his talent in their Week 1 matchup against the Commanders. Kyler Murray had a lackluster performance, and the team overall failed to find their rhythm. They will need to regroup quickly and make adjustments to their game plan if they want to be contenders in the NFC West. — EC

The Jets had a tough opening game against the Panthers, with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson experiencing some growing pains. Wilson threw two interceptions and struggled to find a rhythm with his receivers. The Jets’ defense also struggled to contain Carolina’s offense, resulting in a lopsided loss. The team will need to work on their chemistry and execution if they want to see improvement throughout the season. — LMV

The Falcons’ defense was exposed by the Eagles’ high-powered offense, allowing 32 points in their Week 1 matchup. Matt Ryan and the offense were unable to keep up, resulting in a disappointing loss. Atlanta will need to find a way to shore up their defense and develop a more balanced offensive attack if they want to compete in the competitive NFC South division. — R.Z.

The Raiders had a strong showing in Week 1, defeating the Ravens in a thrilling overtime matchup. Derek Carr was impressive, throwing for over 400 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense held their own against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offense. Las Vegas will need to build on this momentum and continue to perform at a high level if they want to contend in a tough AFC West division. — EC

The Giants had a rough start to the season, falling to the Broncos in a game where their offense struggled to find any rhythm. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the running game was virtually nonexistent. New York’s defense put up a valiant effort, but it wasn’t enough to overcome their offensive struggles. The Giants will need to regroup and make adjustments if they want to compete in the NFC East. — LMV

The Panthers started their season off on a high note, with Sam Darnold leading the way to a convincing victory over the Jets. Darnold had a solid performance, throwing for over 250 yards and a touchdown, while the defense contained New York’s offense. Carolina will need to build on this strong start and continue to perform at a high level in a competitive NFC South division. — R.Z.

The Bears had a tough opening game against the Rams, where their offense struggled to find any rhythm under new quarterback Justin Fields. Andy Dalton started the game, but was eventually replaced by Fields. Despite the quarterback change, the Bears couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles and suffered a loss. Chicago will need to figure out their quarterback situation and find ways to generate more offense if they want to compete in the NFC North. — EC

Overall, Week 1 provided some surprises and highlighted areas of strength and weakness for each team. It’s still early in the season, and there is plenty of time for teams to make adjustments and improve. As the weeks go by, the true pecking order of the league’s 32 clubs will start to take shape. Fans can look forward to an exciting and unpredictable season of NFL football. — LMV

