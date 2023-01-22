Less than ten days after the closing of the negotiations, here’s how the attackers’ dominance changes after a “strange” championship weekend between A and B
One minute is enough and the life of the transfer market changes. Especially when there are less than ten days to go and we’re heading towards the sprint. Thomas Henry is a painful example: he came on a few minutes from the end of the good game that Verona was bringing home, a victory over Lecce to fuel hopes of salvation. He had to allow Djuric to catch his breath, a piece to keep some balls and let the last minutes slide. Instead, a serious knee problem and goodbye market.
