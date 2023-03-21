Home Sports The Pelicans came close to trading for Vanderbilt and Beasley
Sports

The Pelicans came close to trading for Vanderbilt and Beasley

by admin
The Pelicans came close to trading for Vanderbilt and Beasley

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the New Orleans Pelicans came close to trading Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Utah Jazz in the last few weeks of the NBA transfer market.

The two players then ended up at the Los Angeles Lakers, currently ahead of the Pelicans in the Playoff race in the West. Lakers and Pelicans, among other things, have a series of draft picks at stake resulting from the exchange for Anthony Davis.

See also  Ioane stays at Benetton rugby: "The family has decided, we love Treviso, pasta and lifestyle"

You may also like

Belchatów targets Trevor Clévenot, Yacine Louati and Benjamin...

WHEEL ASSEMBLY: The veteran set it up, the...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Conte, Kane, Bellingham, Odegaard, Kante,...

Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off

Isles of Scilly: Runaway cows and visits from...

Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to Serie...

STRAIGHT: I stand by Bílek, Pilsen must finish...

PGA Tour presenta “Beat the Pro”

Formula 1: Red Bull is heading for stable...

The death of Pope Wojtyla and the birth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy