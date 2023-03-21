ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the New Orleans Pelicans came close to trading Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Utah Jazz in the last few weeks of the NBA transfer market.

The two players then ended up at the Los Angeles Lakers, currently ahead of the Pelicans in the Playoff race in the West. Lakers and Pelicans, among other things, have a series of draft picks at stake resulting from the exchange for Anthony Davis.