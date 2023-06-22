The Pelicans try to mend the rift with Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to mend the relationship with Zion Williamson which is at an all-time low.

Williamson and president David Griffin met last week to talk about the player’s offseason. Also present at the meeting was Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The meeting was positive and efforts were made to establish a better line of communication between the two sides.

With Benson herself who said she was available to have direct contact with Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans seem absolutely intent on not giving up Williamson before the night’s draft.

The Pelicans would like to pick Scott Henderson but he will go to the Charlotte Hornets in 2 or the Portland Trail Blazers in 3.

Williamson next year will enter his first year of a $193 million five-year deal.

