Home » the peloton says goodbye to the Spanish Basque Country
Sports

the peloton says goodbye to the Spanish Basque Country

by admin
the peloton says goodbye to the Spanish Basque Country

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the third stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The third stage of the Tour de France, 193 kilometers between Amorebieta-Etxano and Bayonne. A flat stage, the first of this Grande Boucle, the arrival of which should be decided in a sprint.

Or ? The peloton will complete its visit to the Spanish Basque Country before discovering the French Basque Country, with an expected finish in Bayonne, after the riders have skirted the coast for more than 100 kilometers.

When ? The actual start was given at 1:15 p.m., and runners should cross the finish line at 5:39 p.m. if they ride at an average speed of 44 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

Zaatar, this aromatic herb from the Middle East

Read while waiting

Victor Lafay breaks the spell and takes the first French victory

The route of the third stage of the Tour

After his Basque parenthesis, the great barnum arrives in France in a tense security context

Adam Yates triumphs in front of his twin, Simon, and puts on the first yellow jersey

Tour de France 2023: last dance for Thibaut Pinot

Tour de France: Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with a taste of revenge

Gaudu, Alaphilippe, Pinot… these French people who will want to show themselves

Siesta guide on the Tour de France 2023: all the highlights of the Grande Boucle to import into your calendar

You may also like

It is not enough to take Giuntoli to...

Zhao Weilun’s First Men’s Basketball Journey: A Promising...

First player confirmed for Asd Ragusa Calcio: Serge...

Red Sox Complete Series Sweep with Late-Inning Heroics...

Gillette and FIGC alongside the Azzurri to support...

Football is in for a revolution: millimeter offsides...

Wimbledon 2023, five players to follow — Sportellate.it

Tour of Austria: Narvaez sprints into the leader’s...

Why use poles when trekking in the mountains?...

Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Crowned Mixed Doubles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy