05.04.2023

Although the Peng Shuai incident remains unresolved, the International Tennis Federation has decided to hold a series of events in China this year. In November 2021, Chinese tennis doubles player Peng Shuai disappeared from public view after publishing an article on the Internet accusing a senior CCP official of sexual assault.

(The Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Website) The International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour (ITF World Tennis Tour) announced that the first tournament in China this year will be held in Luzhou from June 5th to 11th. The last time the World Tennis Tour held a full tournament in China was in 2019, before the outbreak.

“The World Tennis Tour expects to resume its events in China this year,” the World Tennis Tour said in a statement.

The International Women’s Tennis Association WTA, which hosts high-level international tennis events, has so far not released information on whether it will resume matches in China. At the end of 2021, WTA president Simon (Steve Simon) announced that out of consideration for the Peng Shuai incident, they will cancel various events in China including the WTA finals. The decision cost the International Women’s Tennis Federation millions of dollars.

The Men’s Tennis Tour (ATP), organized by the professional tennis federation, plans to schedule events in China later this year. Affected by China‘s epidemic prevention and control measures, all competition arrangements in China in 2022 have been cancelled.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai disappeared from public view after posting an online article accusing a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault.



Peng Shuai incident

On the evening of November 2, 2021, a screenshot of a post by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai suddenly appeared on Chinese social media Weibo. “. The article disappeared from Weibo shortly after it was published, and related content was also deleted from Weibo.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics last year, Peng Shuai was arranged to be interviewed and had a meal with IOC President Bach. Peng Shuai did not give an answer to the many doubts of the public society. Since then, Peng Shuai has basically disappeared from public view. Simon, the president of the International Women’s Tennis Association, has repeatedly called for a “formal investigation” into Peng Shuai’s allegations and has demanded a private meeting with Peng Shuai himself. It is not yet known whether Simon’s demands have been met.

After the International Tennis Tour announced that it would resume some men’s and women’s events in China this year, tour chairman David Haggerty said that as the international governing body of tennis, we must invest in professional competitions because it is ” The arteries of high-level tennis”. He said: “As guardians of tennis, we will spare no effort to pave the way for young players from all over the world, and create conditions for them to compete in their hometown as much as possible.” Haggerty said that the international tennis tour is very happy to be able to Races were again held in China, Brunei, Cyprus, Trinidad and Tobago, and Taiwan.

(Associated Press)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.