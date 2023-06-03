Home » The peppery celebration of the Czech coach is a hit
The peppery celebration of the Czech coach is a hit

Twenty years, that’s how long Opava basketball players have been waiting for a championship title. The celebrations of success corresponded to that, and coach Petr Czudek then really unpacked it in front of the television cameras. With the rejoicing team, in front of the metal goat fans and in front of the cameras of ČT Sport, he did not spare any peppery expressions. “I don’t want a statue, I don’t want a statue that the birds are shitting on and the next generations would tear it down anyway,” the basketball legend blurted out in masterful euphoria.

