The per capita sports field area in Zhejiang is 2.8 square meters_Zhejiang Online

The results of the “big inventory” of sports venues far exceeded “expected”

The per capita sports field area in Zhejiang is 2.8 square meters

2023-04-26 10:39:38





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Li Yutong

On April 24, the “Main Data of Statistical Survey of Sports Venues in Zhejiang Province in 2022″ was released, which carried out a “big inventory” of the number and area of ​​sports venues in the province.

According to survey data, as of December 31, 2022, our province has a total of 220,076 sports venues. The total area of ​​sports venues in the province is 183.9331 million square meters, and the per capita sports venue area in the province is 2.8 square meters. Compared with 2021, all three have a considerable increase. Compared with 207,341 in 2021, the total number of sports venues continued to grow steadily after reaching the “200,000” mark; the total area of ​​venues increased by 17.0447 million square meters, an increase of 10.21%; the per capita sports venue area increased from 2.55 square meters increased to 2.8 square meters.

According to the person in charge of the Group Department of the Provincial Sports Bureau, the per capita sports field area has increased by 0.25 square meters, which is the biggest bright spot in the data. Compared with the total population of Zhejiang, this is a big improvement. At the beginning of 2022, the Provincial Sports Bureau proposed a goal to strive for a per capita sports field area of ​​more than 2.6 square meters by the end of the year, and 2.8 square meters greatly exceeded the set goal.

The data shows that the top three in the number of different types of venues are national fitness paths, basketball courts, and table tennis courts. “These projects are widely liked by the masses and have great demand. In the process, we can also see the increase in the number of sports venues in other industries.” The person in charge said that this is the result of the active participation of social forces. Social forces participate in the construction of personalized and niche sports venues to better meet the sports needs of different groups of people. The richness and variety of sports venues can stimulate the steady development of the competition economy.

In the past year, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Jinhua and other places have successively issued plans, plans and regulations to increase the investigation of vacant land in cities, continue to strengthen the effective supply of embedded sports facilities, and promote the improvement of weak points and strengths of national fitness venues and facilities. , improve quality; Quzhou and other places are seizing the opportunity of supporting policies for 26 counties in mountainous areas to promote the construction of “one site, two museums” in counties (cities, districts).

In 2018, 2020, and 2021, sports work will be included in one of the ten practical projects of the provincial government for people’s livelihood, which will vigorously promote the construction of sports venues and facilities in various places. Next, we will continue to make efforts to provide more and better sports venues and facilities for the common people, provide better service guarantee for the national fitness, and increase fuel and salary for “sports prosperity”.