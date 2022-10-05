Home Sports The Perez reborn in Singapore? Thanks to a new fund (finally equal to Max)
The Perez reborn in Singapore? Thanks to a new fund (finally equal to Max)

In Marina Bay, Red Bull has introduced a new basic version on both of its two cars. From Silverstone the Mexican raced with the modified version that instead for Verstappen it was decided to set aside, returning to the one used in the French GP

Paolo Filisetti

– singapore

Sergio Perez’s sparkling performance in Singapore, in addition to the Mexican driver’s talent, also rests on solid technical reasons. Specifically, the adoption on his car of the latest evolution of the fund, introduced on both RB18s in Marina Bay. This is an evolution of the early season specification, which in addition to a different conformation of the lower conveyors, is characterized by a variation of the lateral profile which reduces the load losses due to variations in height from the ground.

