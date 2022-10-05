Sergio Perez’s sparkling performance in Singapore, in addition to the Mexican driver’s talent, also rests on solid technical reasons. Specifically, the adoption on his car of the latest evolution of the fund, introduced on both RB18s in Marina Bay. This is an evolution of the early season specification, which in addition to a different conformation of the lower conveyors, is characterized by a variation of the lateral profile which reduces the load losses due to variations in height from the ground.