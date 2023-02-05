Golf is one of the sports that most are trying to renew your image to make itself attractive even to younger targets.

Always seen as an elite sport, golf has embarked on a path to bring the younger generations closer through partnerships with other federations and new fan engagement methods. The latest, in chronological order, saw the PGA Tour partner with Golf+the world‘s most popular virtual reality golf game, to bring a variety of exclusive content to the platform.

Through the VR headset, players can not only play on official PGA Tour licensed courses, but also access videos created especially for this new channel and learn golf strokes from the basics, even trying to practice them using the official material of the tournament, with the aim of increasing the awareness of the PGA brand among all the younger fans and regenerating the interest of the new generations in a tournament that over the years has encountered difficulties in reaching targets other than its traditional fan base.

