“The news you’ve all been waiting for is Brittney Griner returning to the Phoenix Mercury jersey this season.”

With these words the Arizona franchise he made it official the new agreement signed by the 32-year-old player, who returned to the States in December after 10 months of detention in Russia.

Griner will earn just over $165,000 for one season.

For the home debut at the Footprint Center, appointment is on March 21 for the match against the Chicago Sky.

In 2021, the two-time Olympic champion averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 2.7 assists.

