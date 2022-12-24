“We are still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together“. Few words but the accompanying image is so strong that no comments are needed. The post that Kely Cristina Nascimento, one of Pele’s daughtersshe posted last night on Instagram as the caption of a photo that shows her embracing her father in his hospital bed, in São Paulo, is already immediate in itself: The soccer king keep fighting, clinging to life. L’hug full of love that a daughter gives to her sick father is a very powerful message which, on Christmas Eve, is shared by all fans, from all over the world, for their champion.

Last Wednesday, the Albert Einstein hospital in the Brazilian capital, where the football legend is being treated, announced that colon cancer was “progressing” and that Edson Arantes do Nascimento (this is the name at the registry office) needed “greater assistance to treat renal and cardiac insufficiency”. On the same day Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, the other daughter, had informed via social media that the father would spent Christmas in the hospital. Statements that had alarmed the football world even more, already worried by the news that the 82-year-old had been hospitalized since November 29 for a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment, after a tumor was detected in September 2021.

After over a year of fight against cancerPelé’s conditions appear dramatic today: the doctors who treat him have recently highlighted a very serious clinical picture, with the tumor growing and the patient now no longer responds to treatment and he wouldn’t even be able to speak anymore. The family of the former footballer, considered the strongest of all time, has rallied around him and, despite the reassurances and the hope that he has never failed, the concerns for his health are strongly increasing. “I want to thank everyone for the love, messages and prayers we receive for our father. I say this in my name and that of the whole family,” his son Edinho, a former goalkeeper and now coach in the Brazilian Serie B, had said in the last few hours. “Sometimes I take moments to reflect and pray. Some moments are difficult.” Admitted in intensive therapy, in isolation from the rest of the patients, to stay close to the three-time Brazilian world champion are his wife, Marcia Aoki and their two daughters. But from what we learn, even those who do not live in Brazil would have returned home to spend Christmas with him and what – we all hope it is not so – seem to be the last moments of the King of football.