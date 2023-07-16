Home » The photographer, whose motorbike got in the way of Pogačar’s attack on the Tour, apologized
The photographer, whose motorbike got in the way of Pogačar’s attack on the Tour, apologized

The photographer on a motorcycle, who thwarted Tadej Pogačar’s attack on Jonas Vingegaard before the last hillclimb bonus in Saturday’s 14th stage of the Tour de France, publicly apologized to the Slovenian cyclist today. The two-time Tour champion had to slow down his start due to an obstructing bike, which he could have used to secure bonus seconds in the fight for the yellow jersey, and finally lost the duel for the premium with his Danish rival at the end of the climb on the Col de Joux Plane.

