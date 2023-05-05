Home » The photos of the celebrations for the Scudetto of Napoli
Sports

The photos of the celebrations for the Scudetto of Napoli

by admin
The photos of the celebrations for the Scudetto of Napoli
(Ivan Romano/Getty Images)
  • Sport
  • Thursday 4 May 2023

The “official” ones, because the city has already been celebrating for months, and those in Udine, where the decisive match was played

(Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

With the draw against Udinese on Thursday evening, Napoli are mathematically champions of Italy with five games to spare. Thanks to the large advantage accumulated in the standings during this championship, winning the third Scudetto, 33 years after the last one, was considered almost a formality. In fact, for months Naples has been decorated with blue flags, festoons and tricolor shields. Last Sunday the party was postponed after the equalizer with Salernitana: now it has officially begun and will continue on Sunday, when Napoli will return to play at home, and then at least until 4 June, the date of the last day of the championship. when the team will be rewarded. The first night of celebrations involved thousands of people and also led to the death of one person, due to some gunshots which are under investigation.

