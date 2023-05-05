The photos of the celebrations for the Scudetto of Napoli

Loading player

With the draw against Udinese on Thursday evening, Napoli are mathematically champions of Italy with five games to spare. Thanks to the large advantage accumulated in the standings during this championship, winning the third Scudetto, 33 years after the last one, was considered almost a formality. In fact, for months Naples has been decorated with blue flags, festoons and tricolor shields. Last Sunday the party was postponed after the equalizer with Salernitana: now it has officially begun and will continue on Sunday, when Napoli will return to play at home, and then at least until 4 June, the date of the last day of the championship. when the team will be rewarded. The first night of celebrations involved thousands of people and also led to the death of one person, due to some gunshots which are under investigation.