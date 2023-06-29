Home » The physical change of Pedro Sánchez after five years as president
Sports

The physical change of Pedro Sánchez after five years as president

by admin
The physical change of Pedro Sánchez after five years as president

29/06/2023 and las 11:32 CEST

The man from Madrid was sworn in as president in June 2018

Pedro Sanchez is 51 years old

Pedro Sanchez wears five years as Prime Minister: the man from Madrid was invested in June 2018 after the motion of no confidence against Mariano Rajoy. Since then, it has had to face an intense legislature with different events, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, to his 51 years, He is considered one of the politicians attractive. And it is that not only from Spain, but also, that in the United States it became a trend thanks to its physique: “Ehe most handsome prime minister in the world“, “He looks like Superman” or “What a sexy president”.

Several sources assure that Sánchez has become minor cosmetic tweaks. I could have bet on him CO2 laser to hide acne scars and obtain a smoother and more luminous appearance. Also, I could have supplemented it with botox pricks, hyaluronic acid and vitamins on the face to enhance the laser result.

Pedro Sánchez physical change

| Sport

Although he has not undergone any hair graft, they point out that he would have resorted to a coloring with muds, which is a 100% organic technique of botanical assets that Camouflages gray hair and gives hair extra shine and hydration.

See also  Coppa Italia | Inter beat Juventus to win

You may also like

Scandal! An officer of the Czech army was...

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against...

European Games: ÖSV eagles fly to gold and...

National Athletics Championships: Xie Zhenye won the men’s...

Waldemar Kita was also placed in police custody...

Slovak star in trouble! Sagan was convicted of...

Thursday 6/29 Selected Match Analysis: Pamelas VS Bolivar...

Josko Gvardiol transfer news: Who is Manchester City’s...

Probation for ex-world champion Sagan – sport.ORF.at

Scarlets: Welsh region report losses of £1.8m for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy