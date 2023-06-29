The physical change of Pedro Sánchez after five years as president

29/06/2023 and las 11:32 CEST

The man from Madrid was sworn in as president in June 2018

Pedro Sanchez is 51 years old

Pedro Sanchez wears five years as Prime Minister: the man from Madrid was invested in June 2018 after the motion of no confidence against Mariano Rajoy. Since then, it has had to face an intense legislature with different events, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The president, to his 51 years, He is considered one of the politicians attractive. And it is that not only from Spain, but also, that in the United States it became a trend thanks to its physique: “Ehe most handsome prime minister in the world“, “He looks like Superman” or “What a sexy president”.

Several sources assure that Sánchez has become minor cosmetic tweaks. I could have bet on him CO2 laser to hide acne scars and obtain a smoother and more luminous appearance. Also, I could have supplemented it with botox pricks, hyaluronic acid and vitamins on the face to enhance the laser result.

Pedro Sánchez physical change

Although he has not undergone any hair graft, they point out that he would have resorted to a coloring with muds, which is a 100% organic technique of botanical assets that Camouflages gray hair and gives hair extra shine and hydration.

