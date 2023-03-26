Home Sports The pilot Carmen Jordà accused of having run over the employee of a beauty center twice: “She fled without rescuing her”
The pilot Carmen Jordà accused of having run over the employee of a beauty center twice: “She fled without rescuing her”

the pilot Carmen Jordan she is accused of refusing to pay 300 euros for an aesthetic treatment. But not only that: also that she had run over an employee of the center twice and escaped without rescuing her. It was she who revealed it Telecinco and the episode dates back to last March 9th. According to the first reconstructions, Jordà claimed to have a commercial agreement with the owner, but she was denied by the latter.

According to the complaint, Jordà intentionally ran over the woman and she received some minor holidays. “If I’m running over you, move over,” the athlete allegedly said. And then, according to the employee’s accusation, he would have backed down and then run over her again and “moving the victim 3 or 4 meters”. Jorda is a car driver: From 2015 to 2017 he worked as a development driver for the Lotus and Renault Formula 1 teams.

