The “Pisani curve” of the Atalanta stadium will be closed for one match as a sanction for racist chants at Dusan Vlahović

The sports judge of Serie A football he arranged the closure for a match of the “curva nord Pisani” of the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo as a sanction for racist chants to Dusan Vlahović during Atalanta-Juventus. The Pisani curve is the sector occupied by organized Bergamo supporters: according to the federal prosecutor’s office, it would have been “eighty percent of the approximately 9,000 spectators present” who directed “vulgar and racist chants” against the Serbian Juventus forward.

During the match Vlahović had been booked for having cheered by silencing the same crowd that was insulting him: his booking, applied by the referee according to the rules as in the recent case involving Romelu Lukaku, was confirmed despite the circumstances. The sports judge also fined Atalanta 10,000 euros for throwing objects onto the pitch and insulting the referee.