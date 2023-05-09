Home » The “Pisani curve” of the Atalanta stadium will be closed for one match as a sanction for racist chants at Dusan Vlahović
Sports

The “Pisani curve” of the Atalanta stadium will be closed for one match as a sanction for racist chants at Dusan Vlahović

by admin
The “Pisani curve” of the Atalanta stadium will be closed for one match as a sanction for racist chants at Dusan Vlahović

The sports judge of Serie A football he arranged the closure for a match of the “curva nord Pisani” of the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo as a sanction for racist chants to Dusan Vlahović during Atalanta-Juventus. The Pisani curve is the sector occupied by organized Bergamo supporters: according to the federal prosecutor’s office, it would have been “eighty percent of the approximately 9,000 spectators present” who directed “vulgar and racist chants” against the Serbian Juventus forward.

During the match Vlahović had been booked for having cheered by silencing the same crowd that was insulting him: his booking, applied by the referee according to the rules as in the recent case involving Romelu Lukaku, was confirmed despite the circumstances. The sports judge also fined Atalanta 10,000 euros for throwing objects onto the pitch and insulting the referee.

See also  Old Wild West, one win and it will be first place

You may also like

Women’s World Cup 2023: If even Klaveness supports...

“Everyone to the stadium to save Serie D”

3rd league: 1:0 at SC Verl – Osnabrück...

In Graubünden you have to be sporty

Roma-Milan: impartiality does not exist. Objectivity yes

Golf Training: Instructions from the World Champion –...

Banca Mediolanum organizes the Nusco (AV) amateur ride...

Benjamin Henrichs files a complaint after racist hate...

Champions League: SC Magdeburg starts in the quarter-finals...

New Suunto Vertical | Gps, offline maps, solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy