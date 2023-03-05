The feedback on social networks had made it clear a few days after the start of the process of selling tickets to attend the events of the Olympic Games. A survey carried out by Odoxa for Winamax and RTL, published on Sunday March 5, confirms this: for a very large majority of French people (82%), the prices of tickets to attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are not accessible.

Another element, which also confirms the feelings expressed, in particular by those who, drawn by lot, from February 15, during a first phase of sale of 3 million tickets in the form of packs (lots of three tickets at least, thirty at most): 79% of French people have the feeling that obtaining places for the Olympic events is not easy in terms of procedures.

“These are the prizes for major events. We are not more expensive than the London Games, or than to attend the Football World Cup or the Rugby World Cup”, Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee, defended himself at the microphone of RTL on February 22.

He added that there is ” a half “ tickets on sale “finances the organization of the Games” and which should allow“balancing the business model”. Paris 2024 is betting, in this case, on 1.24 billion euros in revenue from ticketing alone (excluding “hospitality”, i.e. the sale of tickets coupled with other services), i.e. a third of its budget.

However, while March 14 will only be five hundred days before the start of the Games (July 26-August 11, 2024), French support for the event remains strong: 69% of French people find it a good thing that the Games are organized in Paris, which however marks a decline of five points compared to October 2021.

The opening ceremony, which will take place on the Seine with 500,000 to 600,000 spectators expected, still arouses a lot of expectation despite the challenges to ensure its safety: 61% of respondents are in favor of keeping it in this format by taking adequate security measures (+8 points compared to October 2022).

For 64% of French people, the Games will create economic opportunities for France and the French people, and for 54%, they will be able to transform the territories and the living environment of the inhabitants thanks to the new infrastructures.

On the other hand, in a context of strong concern about galloping inflation, 64% of French people do not have confidence in the organization of Paris 2024 to control the cost of this event and balance its budget between expenditure and income.

Finally, 72% of French people believe that Russian athletes, excluded from the international scene since the invasion of Ukraine, should be able to participate in the Games, while 27% believe that they should be excluded.

Only 28% consider that Russian athletes should be able to participate under the colors of Russia, while 44% believe that they should be able to participate under a neutral banner, as the International Olympic Committee outlined at the end of January.

This survey was conducted on 1is and March 2 with a sample of 1,005 people aged 18 or over, representative of the French population, with a margin of error of 2.5 points.