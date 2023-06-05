the plans of the big series A- Corriere TV

With the latest verdicts from Serie A (and waiting for the Conference and Champions League finals with Fiorentina and Inter), the Serie A teams are starting to plan for next season. There will be revolutions.

We talk about it in the studio with Arianna Ravelli and with Gianluca Di Marzio, the king of the transfer market, from tonight on Sky with Calciomercato L’ originale, and collaborator of Corriere della Sera. (Gianluca Di Marzio and Arianna Ravelli)